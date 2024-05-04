President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla on five-day Himachal visit
President Droupadi Murmu visits Himachal Pradesh, staying at Rashtrapati Niwas in Shimla. She will visit water catchment area, Chamunda temple, Central University, temples, and cultural sites.
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Shimla on Saturday on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and state health minister Dhani Ram Shandil received her at Kalyani helipad at Chharabra, 10km from Shimla.
Murmu will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas, formerly known as the Presidential Retreat at Mashobra. The 173-year-old building was thrown open to visitors last year.
On May 5, she will visit the water catchment area in Shimla.
On Monday, Murmu will pay obeisance at Chamunda temple in Kangra district and later preside over the seventh convocation of the Central University in Kangra.
On May 7, she is scheduled to visit the Sankat Mochan and Taradevi temples. She will also visit Mall Road and the Ridge Ground before witnessing a cultural programme at the Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex.