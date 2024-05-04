 President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla on five-day Himachal visit - Hindustan Times
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla on five-day Himachal visit

ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2024 12:55 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu visits Himachal Pradesh, staying at Rashtrapati Niwas in Shimla. She will visit water catchment area, Chamunda temple, Central University, temples, and cultural sites.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Shimla on Saturday on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla welcoming President Droupadi Murmu at the Kalyani helipad in Chharabra, 10km from Shimla, on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla welcoming President Droupadi Murmu at the Kalyani helipad in Chharabra, 10km from Shimla, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and state health minister Dhani Ram Shandil received her at Kalyani helipad at Chharabra, 10km from Shimla.

Murmu will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas, formerly known as the Presidential Retreat at Mashobra. The 173-year-old building was thrown open to visitors last year.

On May 5, she will visit the water catchment area in Shimla.

On Monday, Murmu will pay obeisance at Chamunda temple in Kangra district and later preside over the seventh convocation of the Central University in Kangra.

On May 7, she is scheduled to visit the Sankat Mochan and Taradevi temples. She will also visit Mall Road and the Ridge Ground before witnessing a cultural programme at the Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla on five-day Himachal visit
