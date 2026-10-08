Prez visits Hadimba Temple, Atal Tunnel during Himachal sojourn

President Droupadi Murmu, on her three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, visited the historic Hadimba Temple in Manali and the 9.02-km-long Atal Tunnel at Rohtang on Wednesday, officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu visits the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang, in Lahaul and Spiti district. (Aqil Khan /HT)

She was accompanied by governor Kavinder Gupta and his wife, Bindu Gupta.

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At the North Portal of the tunnel, the President was accorded a traditional welcome by local residents.

The strategically significant Atal Tunnel, which provides an all-weather link between Manali and the Lahaul-Spiti Valley, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

Murmu took keen interest in the engineering features of the tunnel, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

“This iconic infrastructure stands as a testament to India’s technological prowess, determination and commitment to ensuring seamless connectivity in the most challenging terrains”, the president said.

Murmu is the second President to visit the tunnel. In June 2022, then President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Atal Tunnel and Lahaul.

Security arrangements were tightened in view of the visit, while the traffic was regulated through checkpoints set up at various points along the route.

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{{^usCountry}} Governor Gupta said that the tunnel represented the strength of modern infrastructure and strategic development and served as an inspiring example of the country’s capacity to undertake major infrastructure projects in challenging terrain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Governor Gupta said that the tunnel represented the strength of modern infrastructure and strategic development and served as an inspiring example of the country’s capacity to undertake major infrastructure projects in challenging terrain. {{/usCountry}}

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Later, the President visited the Hidimba Temple at Dhungri, Manali, where she offered prayers.