Private schools in Haryana oppose compulsory board exams for Class 8

Private schools’ associations on Wednesday said the primary objective of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) behind holding Class 8 board exam was to fill the empty coffers by charging high fee.

“The BSEH has fixed ₹5,000 per school registration fee, and ₹550 examination fee. There are about 2,000 private schools in state and nearly 4.5 lakh students. So, the BSEH will make around ₹25 crore in a single stroke,” representatives of private schools’ associations said in a news conference.

“At the core of board’s decision to hold compulsory examination of Class 8 is to earn money which is not acceptable to schools and parents,” they added.

The associations said they will move a fresh petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the decision to hold board exams for Class 8 in all schools, irrespective of the boards they are affiliated with.

Vice-president of Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference, Suresh Chandra said the decision comes when the students have already missed a lot of syllabus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and parents are under financial crunch.

“If the education board is worried about its financial condition, it should look for other options rather than imposing such irrational decisions,” he said.

Members of the association said the state government’s decision to make an amendment in the Right to Education (RTE) on January 17 to hold the examination in question is illegal.