Property dealer shot dead outside office in Sonepat

A property dealer was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified bike-borne assailants outside his office on Rohtak Road in Gohana town of Sonepat district on Friday evening.

The accused fired around 14-15 rounds, several of which hit him in the chest and face. He collapsed on the road and died on the spot. (HT File)

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Bijender alias Nanha Pehl, a native of Gumad village in Ganaur area who was residing in Adarsh Nagar, Gohana. He operated a property dealing office, Shivam Property Advisor, on Rohtak Road and was involved in buying and selling properties.

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According to preliminary information, Bijender was preparing to leave for home and was getting into his vehicle when the assailants opened fire on him. They fired around 14-15 rounds, several of which hit him in the chest and face. He collapsed on the road and died on the spot.

The gunshots triggered panic in the area, with local residents rushing towards the spot. However, the attackers fled by the time people reached there.

A nearby fodder shop owner said he was operating his machine when he heard sounds resembling gunfire amid the noise in the area. By the time people gathered at the scene, the assailants had escaped.

Teams from Gohana police and the Crime Branch reached the spot and began collecting evidence. The police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the killing. The police said that the body has been sent for the postmortem examination and police teams are working on the case to arrest the assailants.

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