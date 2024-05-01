PSEB Class 12 results: 13 students from Mohali district make it to merit list

As many as 13 students from Mohali district achieved merit positions in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 results released on Tuesday. Aastha, 17, clinched the top spot in Mohali district and sixth in the state, scoring 495 out of 500 marks (99%) in the commerce stream. (HT Photo)

Among them, 12 are girls and one boy, with 10 of them students of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students in Mohali.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

After being placed 20th among 23 districts last year due to a shoddy 89.9% pass percentage, Mohali district made a strong comeback this time, rising to the sixth rank with a 95.50% pass percentage.

As many as 6,982 of the total 7,311 students cleared the exams.

In the Class 8 results, also declared on Tuesday, no student figured in the merit list. Mohali was placed 10th among 23 districts with a 98.50% pass percentage.

Aastha tops district with 99% marks

Aastha, 17, clinched the top spot in Mohali district and sixth in the state, scoring 495 out of 500 marks (99%) in the commerce stream.

Hailing from Palli village in Hoshiarpur district, she completed Class 12 from Mohali’s Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students.

“I spent three to four hours studying after school. Also, staying away from social media helped me focus,” said Aastha.

She aspires to study law and become a judge, following in the footsteps of her father, Ajay Kumar, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh. She is eldest among three siblings.

In addition to her studies, she has a passion for playing basketball and considers herself a foodie, who sticks to home-cooked meals.

Gardener’s daughter dominates in both sports and academics

Clinching 494 out of 500 marks (98.8%) in arts stream, Mehak secured the second position in the district and seventh in the state.

A resident of Kharar Jandpur, the 17-year-old is a student of Shaheed Lance Naik Ranjodh Singh Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Tewar.

Her father, Saleem Ali, works as a gardener and mother is employed as a cook.

She plans to pursue a degree in physical education to become a teacher, through which she wishes to provide a better life for her parents.

In addition to her academic achievements, Mehak shines in sports as well. She recently clinched a national-level gold medal in karate at Ludhiana. Currently, she is gearing up to compete in another karate competition in Dehradun.

She expressed, “I put in a lot of effort to achieve this academic score, especially as the exams coincided with my karate competition. I studied late into the night just a month before exams, leaving no stone unturned. Witnessing my father’s hard work, doing jobs like washing cars and sweeping, motivated me to strive for success in life.”

Farmer’s son aspires to become soldier

After achieving a merit position in Class 10 two years ago, 17-year-old Himanshu also ranked third in the district in Class 12 by bagging the eighth spot in the state merit list.

A resident of Khaira Kalan village in Mansa district, he got 493 out of 500 marks (98.6%) in the non-medical stream.

Also a student of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students in Mohali, he has his sight set on joining the Indian Army.

Inspired by several villagers and his elder sister’s service in the CISF, he is gearing up to join the National Defence Academy.

His father, Rohtas Kumar, a farmer, expressed his joy, stating, “I am extremely happy to see my son’s hard work paying off. I wish for him to follow the path of other village boys and join the armed forces.”

School principal Ritu Sharma said in addition to Himanshu and Aastha; Mansi, Aanchal, Navaldeep, Jaspreet Kaur, Rupinder Kaur, Aarshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur and Harpreet Kaur also achieved positions in the state merit list.