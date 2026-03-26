PSPCL creates new feeders created to balance power load in Ludhiana

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has upgraded its distribution network in key parts of Ludhiana by redistributing load from overburdened feeders. Officials say such upgrades will help in reducing breakdowns, improving voltage, and ensuring quicker restoration in case of faults, particularly during the upcoming summer season when demand for electricity rises sharply. (HT Photo)

The department has laid around 4.4 km of high-tension cable and created new feeders to balance the electricity load more efficiently across the network. Officials said this step has helped shift a total load of 10,583 kVA away from heavily stressed lines.

As part of the exercise, around 3,600 kVA load from the Lohara feeder, linked to the 66 kV Giaspura grid, has been shifted to a new Maha Singh Nagar feeder. Similarly, 6,983 kVA load from the Sudhir Forging and Texla Road feeders has been diverted to the newly created Shankar feeder, now connected to the 66 kV Pawa Road grid.

Officials said the combined cost of the project is around ₹88.43 lakh.

The move is expected to bring visible improvement for consumers, especially in areas that have been facing frequent tripping and voltage fluctuations.

“The idea is simple, reduce the load on one line and distribute it better so that the system runs smoothly,” said central zonal chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans.

He added that such upgrades will help in reducing breakdowns, improving voltage, and ensuring quicker restoration in case of faults, particularly during the upcoming summer season when demand for electricity rises sharply.