PSPCL staffers in Ludhiana say no to key field duties

Ludhiana: Power sector employees in Ludhiana have decided to stop performing several field duties alleging that they are being compelled to work without adequate safety measures and manpower. The unions have also decided that employees will not perform duties beyond the prescribed working hours and will not accept additional responsibilities that fall outside their designated assignments. (HT File)

A resolution adopted by power employees’ unions has been submitted to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) management.

According to the resolution, employees will continue to perform office duties but will not undertake routine field complaints, breakdown calls, meter-related duties, technical work or other assignments that require them to visit consumers’ premises.

The unions have also decided that employees will not perform duties beyond the prescribed working hours and will not accept additional responsibilities that fall outside their designated assignments.

Union leaders said, “The move is aimed at safeguarding employees while ensuring that field duties are carried out only under proper working conditions.”

Punjab state electricity employees federation president Gurpreet Singh Mehdoodan said, “Employees have repeatedly raised concerns over working conditions but have received no concrete response from the management.”

“Our members are committed to maintain power supply and perform their duties, but they cannot be expected to work under unsafe conditions. We have informed the management that employees will not undertake field duties until adequate safety arrangements and proper working conditions are ensured. We hope the management resolves the issue through dialogue at the earliest,” he said.

The decision is likely to affect consumer-facing services across Ludhiana, particularly complaint resolution, breakdown rectification, meter-related work and other field operations if the impasse continues.