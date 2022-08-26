PU campus hotspots: Making memories of us
When one grows up, going back to the college days and recalling having fun with friends at a favourite hangout spot is cherished
When one grows up, going back to the college days and recalling having fun with friends at a favourite hangout spot is cherished. Some of the fondest memories of student life are all about bunking classes with the gang and hanging out at the cheapest of places because you are always low on budget. So, as campuses will soon reopen for new sessions, here’s a guide to some chill zones for the newbies:
Student Centre (StuCee)
“The one place on the Panjab University (PU) campus that’s never empty, no matter the day or time, is the Student Centre. Not just students, teachers, alumni and even those with absolutely no associations to the place are always eager to visit the place,” says Ravneet Singh, a student of the Punjabi department.
“It’s not just a canteen area with multiple eateries and plenty of seating space, but is also always hosting one or the other event – from street plays to flash mobs, from Punjabi song and film shoots to celebration of every festival. Also, it is pocket-friendly for the students as most scrumptious and fulfilling food items, be it momos, burger, channa-bhatura, rajma-chawal, brownies or ice cream, will not cost more than ₹100,” he adds.
Night Food Street (NFS)
Located just outside the university, complete with fairy lights and plenty of eateries serving lip-smacking and budget-friendly food, it’s a to-go space for the night owls, says hosteller Upasna Dhiman.
The place always has the warm and welcoming aroma of melting butter, boiling tea, and steaming coffee enticing students. The place, students claim serves the best of paranthas, hakka noodles, and dosas in the area, she adds.
China Town, Sector 15
“Most of us are quite fond of desi Chinese and keep looking for more and more options. Well, for tricity folks, especially PU students, the search ends at China Town, Sector 15. Soups, thupka, momos, spring rolls, Manchurian, Singapuri noodles, Schezwan noodles, etc – in varieties of veg, mushroom, paneer, egg, chicken, and mutton – are some of the specialties of the eateries here,” says Aashima Negi, of the English department.
University market
Another on-campus space with varied food options that is frequented by students, especially the hostellers, is the university market. Two restaurants there offer delectable north Indian platters and great starters, and a sweet shop offers fresh samosas and pakoras, steaming cups of tea, and a variety of sweets to binge on, says student Nitin Tiwari.
