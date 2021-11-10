PU murder: No breakthrough yet, police await forensic report

Struggling for a breakthrough in the murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University (PU) professor whose body was found in her residence on campus five days ago, Chandigarh police is awaiting the forensic report.

Police are yet to ascertain whether the parts of two mesh doors in the house – one in the bedroom and the other in the kitchen -- were removed from inside or outside. The forensic report would shed light on this aspect.

Even though police has so far ruled out forced entry into the house, a senior official said, the condition of the mesh doors suggests attempt of entry by opening the door bolts.

Seema’s husband, Prof BB Goyal had said that he had found her body on the ground floor of the house on PU campus around 7:30 am on November 4. He had slept in another room upstairs the previous night. By the time police reached the spot, the body had been moved to the hospital. Preliminary post-mortem revealed Seema had been strangulation marks on her neck and some injuries on her head.

Prof Goyal had claimed that when he found the body, Seema’s hands and legs were tied with a cloth and the house’s main door was bolted from outside. The CCTV footage of the area failed to give any clues.

Police have been questioning Prof Goyal repeatedly to verify his claims.

“We are still conducting investigations,” said superintendent of police Ketan Bansal, refusing to comment any further.