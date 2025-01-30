{Public libraries in dire straits} 26 of 28 librarian posts vacant in Punjab

The 14 public libraries in the districts across Punjab are in crisis due to a shortage of librarians. According to official data, 26 of the 28 sanctioned librarian posts across the state are vacant, with the last recruitment having taken place in 1998. After the librarian retired in 2019, the Patiala library’s additional charge was handed over to the Amritsar librarian, who also retired in 2023. (HT File)

The MM Central State Library in Patiala, one of the most significant knowledge centres in the state, has seven sanctioned librarian posts, but all are vacant.

After the librarian retired in 2019, the Patiala library’s additional charge was handed over to the Amritsar librarian, who also retired in 2023. The library is functioning with the help of attendants and subordinate staff.

Similarly, district libraries in Amritsar, Faridkot, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Mansa, Nabha, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Sangrur, and Fatehgarh Sahib also have vacant posts of librarians.

An official with the director public instructions (higher education), who didn’t wish to be named, said since 2014, most of the public libraries have been working without a librarian.

“As an interim measure, its charges have been given to the principal of the nearest government college or district language officer to manage the daily affairs while on the ground, subordinate staff or attendants were handling day-to-day functioning,” the official said, pleading anonymity.

Only the District Library in Rupnagar has managed to fill its single-sanctioned post. The appointment was made way back in 1998, while the SAS Nagar district library has just one librarian against the sanctioned posts of two.

“This shortage of librarians is having a detrimental impact on the accessibility and functionality of libraries in Punjab. Libraries are supposed to be the cornerstone of education and learning, offering students, researchers, and general readers access to valuable resources. However, due to the lack of professional staff, these institutions are failing to serve their intended purpose. Books and reference materials are gathering dust, students are unable to get proper guidance for their academic and competitive exam preparations, and library infrastructure is deteriorating due to neglect,” said Darshan Singh Buttar, president of Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha.

“Without librarians facilitating any sort of infrastructure, be it chairs, air conditioning, or anything else, it’s a sheer wastage of funds,” rued Buttar.

“The lack of librarians means books remain unutilised, services are disrupted, and students, especially those from economically weaker sections, who rely on public libraries, are at a great disadvantage,” said Gutej Koharwala, an eminent poet.

BJP state president Sunil Jakhar said the current state of Punjab’s libraries reflects a broader neglect of educational infrastructure.

“If immediate steps are not taken to rectify this issue, the future of countless students and knowledge seekers will remain at risk. The state government must act swiftly to revive and strengthen Punjab’s library network,” Jakhar said.

“Additionally, digitisation efforts and modern library management systems should be introduced to enhance efficiency and access to knowledge,” the BJP state chief added.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the government is working to resolve the issue.

“It was after a gap of 27 years that new librarians have been appointed in various government colleges across the state. We have allocated substantial funds to enhance infrastructure, including the installation of air conditioners in district public libraries. Soon, the issue of librarian shortages in district public libraries will also be resolved.,” the minister said.