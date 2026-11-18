With an eye on the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its organisational and campaign preparations, with the party’s state election in-charge and Union jal shakti minister CR Patil on Tuesday reviewing its poll strategy and seeking feedback from state leaders and workers.

Patil chaired a nearly hour-long meeting in Chandigarh, presided over by state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon. (HT File)

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Patil chaired a nearly hour-long meeting in Chandigarh, presided over by state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon. The discussions focused on the party’s election campaign, organisational activities and preparations at the state and constituency levels.

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Patil said his visit was primarily aimed at interacting with party workers and gathering feedback from the state leadership. Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, he said, “Like in other states, the BJP will win in Punjab. This is how I see the scenario.”

During the meeting, Patil asked leaders to prepare constituency-wise lists of local issues and ensure that only factually substantiated matters were raised on public platforms. He also stressed the need for BJP workers to actively publicise the Centre’s welfare schemes, particularly those meant for Punjab, while highlighting issues concerning people at the local level.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also reviewed preparations for the BJP’s ‘Social Harmony Sankalp Yatra’, which will be flagged off from Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar on November 18 by party national president Nitin Nabin. The yatra is being organised to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also reviewed preparations for the BJP’s ‘Social Harmony Sankalp Yatra’, which will be flagged off from Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar on November 18 by party national president Nitin Nabin. The yatra is being organised to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. {{/usCountry}}

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Distances himself from tie-up reports

Meanwhile, speculation over a possible BJP-SAD alliance ahead of the 2027 polls continues. Asked about reports of a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Patil said he had not met him and was not aware of any such discussions. He maintained that alliance decisions rested with the party’s central leadership.

Sukhbir is expected to meet senior BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, after the SGPC office-bearers’ election on November 20.

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