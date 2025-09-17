Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
Punjab: 1.5 lakh people treated in flood relief camps, says CM Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 06:24 am IST

Special health campaign launched across 2,303 villages to tackle post-flood disease risk; door-to-door inspections for checking mosquito breeding are being done

Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the health and family welfare department to intensify efforts to provide medical aid in the flood-affected districts of the state.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Chairing a review meeting, Mann said the recent floods have caused irreparable damage in various districts of the state, and as water begins to recede, there is an increased risk of disease outbreaks among people and livestock. “The state government is already taking measures to prevent the spread of diseases. So far, around 1.5 lakh people have benefitted from health camps in flood-hit villages, where cases of fever, diarrhoea, and skin infections are being reported,” he said.

Mann said a special health campaign was launched on September 14 to ensure accessible healthcare, prevent vector-borne and communicable diseases, protect vulnerable groups (such as the elderly, pregnant women, and infants), and strengthen disease surveillance.

Health camps have been organised in 2,303 villages for three consecutive days.

“Door-to-door inspections for checking mosquito breeding are being done and immediate larvicidal spraying is being carried out wherever breeding is detected,” he said.

Additionally, 14,780 animals have been treated and 48,535 cattle vaccinated free of cost. Safe disposal of animal carcasses is being ensured to prevent soil and water contamination.

Cabinet ministers Dr Balbir Singh, Dr Ravjot, and Tarunpreet Singh Sondh were also present at the meeting.

Follow Us On