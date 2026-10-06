Punjab: 13 RTOs get show-cause notices over delayed driving licences

The Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission (PTAC) has issued show-cause notices to 13 PCS officers serving as regional transport officers (RTOs) throughout Punjab. This action follows the delayed approval of 3,498 driving licence applications beyond their prescribed timelines in August. The highest numbers of delayed cases were recorded in Ludhiana, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, and Ferozepur. Separate notices have been issued to all the officers.

Of the 3,498 delayed cases, 1,953 involved renewal of driving licences, while 1,545 were related to issuance of new licences. (HT File)

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The notices issued were based on the monthly Management Information System (MIS) reports from August 1 to 31, 2026, which flagged delays in both issuance and renewal of driving licences.

Of the 3,498 delayed cases, 1,953 involved renewal of driving licences, while 1,545 were related to issuance of new licences. The prescribed timeline for disposal of these services ranges between 15 and 30 days, according to the notified service-delivery framework.

The 13 officers have been directed to submit their replies within seven days of receiving the show-cause notices, explaining the reasons for failing to dispose of the applications within the stipulated period. The notices state that failure to furnish a satisfactory explanation within the prescribed time could invite further action under the applicable provisions.

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{{^usCountry}} Ludhiana topped the list with 583 delayed cases, comprising 375 renewal applications and 208 new licences. Bathinda followed with 546 cases (260 renewals and 286 new licences), while Kapurthala recorded 439 (212 renewals and 227 new licences). Jalandhar had 433 delayed cases, including 339 renewals, while Ferozepur recorded 351 cases—138 renewals and 213 new licences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ludhiana topped the list with 583 delayed cases, comprising 375 renewal applications and 208 new licences. Bathinda followed with 546 cases (260 renewals and 286 new licences), while Kapurthala recorded 439 (212 renewals and 227 new licences). Jalandhar had 433 delayed cases, including 339 renewals, while Ferozepur recorded 351 cases—138 renewals and 213 new licences. {{/usCountry}}

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Together, the top five districts accounted for 2,352 delayed cases—nearly 67% of the total cases flagged by the commission.

The notices were issued to Mankwal Singh Chahal (Ludhiana), Kapil Jindal (Bathinda), Harkarm Singh (Kapurthala), Baljinder Singh Dhillon (Jalandhar), Viswajeet Singh Sidhu (Ferozepur), Shanker Sharma (Pathankot), Hiteshveer Gupta (Amritsar), Naman Marken (Fatehgarh Sahib), Robinjeet Kaur (Gurdaspur), Gurpreet Singh Thind (Fazilka), Charnjot Singh Walia (Barnala), Rajpal Singh Sekhon (Roopnagar) and Poonam Preet Kaur (Patiala).

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The notices invoke the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Service Act, 2018, which seeks to ensure transparent, accountable and time-bound delivery of notified public services. The legislation also fixes responsibility on public servants for adhering to the prescribed service timelines.

The commission said scrutiny of the monthly MIS reports had revealed a “high pendency of applications” across various notified citizen services. The transport department’s data showed that applications for both issuance and renewal of driving licences continued to be processed beyond the prescribed timelines.

The notices further point out that repeated directions had been issued to ensure timely disposal of applications, yet a substantial number of cases continued to breach the notified deadlines.

Last month, PTAC imposed a penalty of ₹5,000 each on the RTOs of Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur over delays in delivering notified services related to the issuance and renewal of driving licences. The fresh notices to 13 RTOs indicate that the commission has now widened its scrutiny of delays in transport-related citizen services.

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