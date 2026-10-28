Punjab: 20-year-old youth dies after abduction, assault, 8 booked

A 20-year-old man, Anmol, died during treatment on Tuesday after he was allegedly abducted, assaulted with sharp-edged weapons and abandoned in Ferozepur.

The victim was found critically injured and rushed to the civil hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. (HT File)

The victim was found critically injured and rushed to the civil hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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His family has alleged that the attack was linked to a dispute over the alleged harassment of his sister by a group of youths.

The FIR registered at the City Ferozepur police station names Kaki, Deepu, Charanpal alias Minty, Aman, son of Daulat Ram, Sahil alias Billa, and Gogi, besides two unidentified youths.

According to the family, Anmol worked as a mason and was the primary breadwinner of the household. They alleged that his sister, a Class 11 student at a government girls’ school, had been repeatedly harassed by the youths,

Anmol intervened, leading to arguments and a physical altercation. The family suspects that the attack was carried out in retaliation for his intervention.

Ferozepur DSP (Rural) Karan Sharma said police had identified the accused and were conducting raids to apprehend them. No arrests had been announced till the filing of this report.

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{{^usCountry}} The case has been registered under Sections 103 (murder), 140(1) (kidnapping) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sub-Inspector Sukhchain Singh has been assigned to the investigation. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the role of each suspect, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case has been registered under Sections 103 (murder), 140(1) (kidnapping) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sub-Inspector Sukhchain Singh has been assigned to the investigation. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the role of each suspect, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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