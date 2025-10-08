Punjab: 225-kg adulterated paneer seized in Patiala village

As much as 225-kg adulterated paneer was seized from a dairy unit in Chutehra, a village in Samana block of Patiala, food safety officials said on Tuesday. During the surprise check, officials also found a cache of skimmed milk powder, allegedly being used in the preparation of paneer. The seized paneer in Chutehra village of Samana block in Patiala.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who led the operation, said the paneer was seized on suspicion of violating food safety standards. “Skimmed milk powder was also there. Apart from paneer and milk powder, samples of curd were also collected for laboratory testing. The aim was to check the quality of food being sold during the festive rush,” she said.

Dr Gurpreet added that further action would be initiated once laboratory reports are received. “With demand (of sweets and dairy products) rising during the festival season, inspections will continue across the district,” she stressed.

The officer further informed that on Monday, food safety teams carried out surprise inspections at sweet-dairy shops and kiryana stores in Nabha and Rajpura. Seven samples of khoa-based sweets and spices were taken from Nabha, while four samples were collected from Rajpura.

According to the department, it collected 69 food samples across Patiala district in September.