Punjab: 227 drug smugglers arrested in statewide crackdown

In the relentless pursuit to eradicate the drug menace from Punjab as per the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a statewide Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots as part of Yudh Nashian Virudh, marking the 322nd day of the intensified anti-drug campaign. During the day-long operation, police teams conducted raids at 831 drug hotspots across the state leading to registration of 200 FIRs and arrest of 227 drug smugglers.

The CASO was conducted simultaneously from 11 am to 2 pm in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Punjab director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, and special DGP/ADGP/IGP/DIG rank officers from Punjab police headquarters, Chandigarh, were deputed in various districts to personally supervise the operation.

During the day-long operation, police teams conducted raids at 831 drug hotspots across the state leading to registration of 200 FIRs and arrest of 227 drug smugglers.

Police teams also recovered 745 gm heroin, 1.2 kg opium, 550 gm ganja, 4,935 intoxicant tablets/capsules and ₹8,750 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who visited Mohali to personally oversee the operation, said the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign, launched on March 1, 2025, had resulted in the arrest of 45,028 drug smugglers after registration of 31,370 FIRs across the state, and recovery of 1,961 kg heroin, 607 kg opium, 27.5 quintals poppy husk, 47.57 lakh intoxicant tablets/capsules, 28 kg ICE and ₹15.4 crore in drug money from the possession of drug smugglers.

Apart from arresting over 45,000 drug smugglers, the special DGP said the Punjab Police had also facilitated the admission of more than 90,000 affected individuals into de-addiction or OOAT centres across the state as part of prevention. Pertinently, the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— Enforcement, Deaddiction and Prevention (EDP)— to eradicate drugs from the state.

He said the “Safe Punjab” Anti-Drug WhatsApp Chatbot — 97791-00200 — launched by the Punjab government had received an overwhelming response with over 11,591 FIRs registered following tips from the general public. He also exhorted more people to make maximum use of the Safe Punjab helpline, which allows citizens to report drug-related activities anonymously.