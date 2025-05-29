Punjab: 3 smugglers held with 500gm heroin, 4 pistols in Amritsar

The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), Amritsar border range, has arrested three drug traffickers linked to cross-border smuggling and recovered 521gm heroin, four sophisticated .30 bore Px5 storm pistols, seven magazines and 55 live cartridges, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday. The weapons recovered by the Amritsar police from the smugglers. (HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as Maninderjit Singh, 26, from Badowal village in Gurdaspur; Peter, 22; and Lovejit Singh alias Raja, 21, from Dharamkot Randhawa village in Gurdaspur. Police have also impounded two motorcycles which were being used to deliver the consignments, the DGP said.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in touch with Europe and Pakistan-based drug smugglers and were receiving narcotics and weapon consignments from across the border via drones.

He said that ANTF is tracing the forward and backward linkages to dismantle the network, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

Sharing details, additional director general of police (ADGP), ANTF, Nilabh Kishore said that the team received credible inputs about the trio’s involvement in smuggling narcotics and weapons from across the border. Police teams, led by superintendent of police (SP) Gurpreet Singh, apprehended the accused near Shankar Dhaba on Attari Road in Amritsar, he said.

A case was registered under sections 21-C, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at ANTF police station in SAS Nagar.