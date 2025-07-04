Punjab: 4 killed as speeding car rams into auto in Amritsar

Four people were killed and five others injured as a speeding car collided head-on with an overloaded autorickshaw near Gurdwara Tahla Sahib here on Thursday. According to the police, nine people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the accident. (HT)

According to the police, nine people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the accident. “They were returning after attending a ceremony at Sur Singh Pandori village. When the three-wheeler reached Gurdwara Tahla Sahib on Tarn Taran road, a speeding Swift car, plying on the wrong side, rammed into it,” said Chattiwind police station in-charge Harsimran Kaur.

According to the eyewitnesses, the car driver was likely under the influence of alcohol. The impact of the collision was so strong that both the vehicles were damaged badly. Four of the nine autorickshaw occupants died on the spot. The deceased are: Autorickshaw driver Dara Singh from Chattiwind village, Harbhajan Singh of Bhullar village and Baljinder Kaur of Davinder Nagar locality. The identity of one of the deceased could not be ascertained.

The injured, including a child, have been hospitalised, said the police official. The families of the victims rushed to the spot after coming to know about the accident.

The Swift car driver, the lone occupant, fled the scene after the accident, said police. “As the car was also damaged in the collision, there is a possibility that the absconding driver could be in some hospital. Searches are on to locate him,” said the SHO.