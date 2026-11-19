Police have booked five people, including three residents of Lehal Kalan village in Lehragaga subdivision, Sangrur, following an attack on a man on Monday.

Village sarpanch Gurjit Singh alleged that a few youths from the village, who were addicted to drugs, attacked him. (HT File)

The victim, Satguru Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sunam, claimed that he along with a few locals had formed a village anti-drug committee three years ago. He said while he was returning from his farm on Monday, a group of men assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons and an iron rod.

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Village sarpanch Gurjit Singh alleged that a few youths from the village, who were addicted to drugs, attacked him.

Lehragaga deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Palwinder Singh Cheema said the incident took place on Monday, and a first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday following the victim’s statement. He added that while the victim did not state that the attack happened because he opposed drugs, the police will investigate that angle and take appropriate action.

An FIR was registered under attempt to murder charges against Gurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Harman and two unidentified individuals.

“Teams have been formed to arrest the accused. If they are found to be involved in drug peddling, strict action will be taken,” he said.

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