Punjab: 5 criminals held following deported gangster Afridi’s disclosure, says police

The Punjab Police have arrested five members of an organised criminal network following disclosures by gangster Gurwinder Singh, alias Afridi, who was deported from Ethiopia recently, officials said on Sunday.

AGTF, in a joint operation with Tarn Taran police, seize 11 pistols, 191 live cartridges from accused. (HT Photo)

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The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Tarn Taran police, has also seized 11 pistols and 191 live cartridges from the possession of the accused, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

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The development comes following Afridi’s deportation from Ethiopia on November 8. Sustained custodial interrogation of the gangster led to crucial disclosures regarding the identities and operational roles of several operatives actively running his syndicate in Punjab, the DGP said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ajaypal Singh of Gandiwind, Tarn Taran; Jaswinder Singh, alias Munsi, of Talwandi Sobha Singh in Tarn Taran; Karanveer, alias Karan, of Kale Ke village in Tarn Taran; Ranjit Rana, of Bhojoke village in Tarn Taran; and Ranjit Singh alias Rana, of Ruknewala village in Ferozepur.

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{{^usCountry}} The seized cache comprises five 9MM pistols, five .30-bore pistols and a .32-bore pistol, the DGP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seized cache comprises five 9MM pistols, five .30-bore pistols and a .32-bore pistol, the DGP said. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav said investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were involved in more than 15 criminal cases, including firing incidents linked to extortion.

They are also involved in cross-border arms smuggling at the behest of foreign-based handlers, who task them with carrying out serious criminal activities in Punjab, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to identify other associates of the accused and dismantle the wider criminal network.

Sharing operational details, special director general of police, AGTF, Promod Ban said immediately after bringing Afridi back to India, a specialised investigation was launched to dismantle his entire criminal ecosystem.

Based on Afridi’s disclosures, AGTF-Punjab, in close coordination with police in Tarn Taran, undertook an intelligence-led investigation to identify shooters and their logistical supporters, establish their individual roles and trace the illegal weapons being used by them, Ban said.

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Subsequent intelligence development enabled police teams to pinpoint and nab the five operatives, who were acting as shooters and providing logistical backing to execute extortion-linked firing incidents on the directions of foreign-based handlers, he added.