Eight people, including two identified by name, have been booked a day after a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Khadoor Sahib on Monday, police said.

Victim Sukhkirat Singh alias Kittu.

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The victim, identified as Sukhkirat Singh alias Kittu, son of Tejinder Singh, was in the market when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants attacked and stabbed him multiple times with daggers.

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Police said on Tuesday that two suspects had been identified and named in the FIR registered in connection with the crime.

According to reports, Sukhkirat, who was severely injured, was rushed to Khadoor Sahib sub-divisional hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

His body was subsequently shifted to the Tarn Taran civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A team from the Goindwal Sahib police station reached the spot and recorded statements from the victim’s family members.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said both the identified accused had been named in the FIR. He attributed the crime to personal enmity arising from a dispute among youths.

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{{^usCountry}} “A case under Sections 103 (murder), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(3) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the police station. The accused belong to the Khadoor Sahib area and are absconding. Police teams have been deputed to arrest them,” the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A case under Sections 103 (murder), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(3) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the police station. The accused belong to the Khadoor Sahib area and are absconding. Police teams have been deputed to arrest them,” the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

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Those named in the FIR are Jaramjit Singh and Rajinder Singh, while six other accused remain unidentified.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the surrounding area to track down the perpetrators. Further investigations are underway, officials said.