Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh and leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its leaders joining the BJP, describing the ruling party as a “sinking ship” and predicting that more leaders would quit in the coming days.

Pargat likened AAP to a wall of sand, saying it would collapse once a few bricks began to come loose. (HT File)

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Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, the Congress leaders said that only three AAP leaders had left so far, but several others were likely to follow. They added that the Congress had no use for “silent” leaders or political entrants whose conduct and track records remained questionable.

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Pargat likened AAP to a wall of sand, saying it would collapse once a few bricks began to come loose. He alleged that leaders facing questions over mining and other activities were now moving towards the BJP.

He said those who had remained silent on Punjab’s issues during nearly five years in power could not escape accountability simply by switching political parties.

Bajwa said AAP had projected Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as its poster boy but had not allowed him to speak freely or function effectively during nearly five years in government. He asked Kunwar to explain the investigation and action taken in the Maur bomb blast case.

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{{^usCountry}} Bajwa also questioned Kunwar’s position in the event of a future alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Referring to Kunwar’s earlier allegations against Akali leaders in connection with sacrilege cases, Bajwa asked whether he would join hands with those he had previously held responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bajwa also questioned Kunwar’s position in the event of a future alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Referring to Kunwar’s earlier allegations against Akali leaders in connection with sacrilege cases, Bajwa asked whether he would join hands with those he had previously held responsible. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress leaders further alleged that the AAP leadership in Delhi had exercised undue influence over Punjab’s government.

Pargat claimed that AAP had replicated its Delhi model in Punjab, sidelining the political leadership and self-respect of Punjabis while retaining control of the state government from Delhi.