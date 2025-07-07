Punjab: Abohar businessman shot dead, search on for 3 attackers

Three unidentified assailants shot dead a businessman, Sanjay Verma, 54, outside his showroom in Abohar town of Punjab’s border district of Fazilka at 10am on Monday. Police at the site where textile firm owner Sanjay Verma was shot dead in Abohar town of Fazilka district on Monday. (HT Photo)

Police said Verma, the owner of textile firm Wearwell, had just stepped out of his Hyundai i20 car in the morning when the assailants approached him on foot and opened fire. Verma was rushed to a nearby hospital by shocked employees, but he succumbed to the injuries soon after.

Police sources said that the attackers fired 8 to 10 rounds as four bullets had hit the car’s windshield and four cartridges were found outside the vehicle. The sources said that he had received an extortion call recently.

The police recovered an abandoned motorcycle from a narrow lane near the government hospital, which is suspected to have been used by the attackers. The police are now working to identify and apprehend the culprits based on CCTV footage and other forensic evidence.

Several suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.

The incident triggered outrage in the local business community. Local trade association president Suresh Satiija and businessman Anil Nagauri, along with prominent traders, visited the site and condemned the brutal act.

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who is a former Abohar MLA, posted on X: “The broad daylight murder in Abohar is yet another eerie reminder that Punjab’s law and order has totally collapsed. Deafening silence of the AAP government after each such killing only emboldens the gangsters. CM Bhagwant Mann must tell Punjabis who is responsible for this blot on Punjab’s name. Wake up, it’s already too late.”

The traders demanded increased police presence and swift justice for the victim’s family.