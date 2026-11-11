Punjab: After 36-hour search, AAP’s Moga MLA to face ED questioning on November 25

After carrying out a 36-hour search operation at seven locations linked to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the AAP legislator for further investigation. As part of a money-laundering investigation into alleged fraudulent acquisition of seven land parcels belonging to government and wrongful disbursement of compensation, the agency has sought more details and documents related to these properties from Arora, who has been directed to appear before ED’s Chandigarh-based zonal office on November 25.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora

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“I have been asked to submit some documents related to the investigation on November 25,” confirmed Arora, who earlier accused the central agency of pressuring her to join the BJP. After the raids, the MLA had claimed that she was offered a ministerial position if the BJP comes to power in Punjab.

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On November 4, the central agency carried out raids at seven locations, including the AAP legislator’s residence in Moga, besides covering a flat at Icon Heights, properties linked to her husband, Dr Rakesh Arora, family members and associates, and a de-addiction hospital associated with her husband. Arora was present at her residence during the searches.

A first-time legislator, the 44-year-old is the president of the AAP’s Punjab women wing. The party recently renominated her from the Moga assembly constituency for the 2027 elections. The ED’s investigation stems from a Punjab Police FIR registered on June 16, 2024, at Dharamkot police station. The case relates to the alleged fraudulent mutation of government land acquired for the construction of National Highway 754-A and the subsequent wrongful disbursement of ₹1.01-crore compensation by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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{{^usCountry}} Seven government properties on ED’s radar {{/usCountry}}

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In an official statement released on November 6, the ED accused the involvement of the MLA and her associates in the fraudulent acquisition of seven land parcels belonging to government departments and a church society in Moga. “The properties were acquired or transferred in the names of the MLA’s relatives and other associated persons through manipulation of revenue records and execution of property documents,” the agency stated.

The identified properties include 13 marlas of central government land on Zira Road, seven marlas of Punjab government land at Civil Lines, six marlas of market committee land on railway road and three kanals and 16 marlas of municipal land at Moga Mehla Singh-3.

Investigators were also examining transactions involving more than 52 marlas of land belonging to the United Church of Northern India Trust Association.

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According to the agency, the searches resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices and other material allegedly indicating the acquisition of benami properties by the MLA and her associates.

The ED said the original case was registered at Dharamkot police station against a revenue official (patwari), Navdeep Singh, a migrant labourer, Dilkhush Kumari, and others over alleged irregularities involving land in Adhraman village. The police have filed a chargesheet against Navdeep Singh, the agency said. According to investigators, the compensation amount was deposited into Dilkhush’s account, which was subsequently frozen by the bank.