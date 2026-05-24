Punjab: Amritpal’s father meets Ayali, invites him to join party

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father, Tarsem Singh and other leaders of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (WPD) met Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali in Ludhiana on Saturday and invited him to join the party. A three-time MLA, Ayali first won the Dakha assembly seat in 2012 on a SAD ticket. (HT Photo)

The meeting comes days after Ayali resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), fuelling speculation about his possible entry into the fledgling political outfit headed by the jailed MP.

“Tarsem Singh and the delegation of leaders of Akali Dal (WPD) held a special meeting with Ayali at his residence. Conveying Amritpal’s message, the team urged the senior Akali leader to join the party fold and contribute toward the progress and prosperity of the Panth,” a party spokesperson said.

On May 20, Ayali resigned from the SAD breakaway faction and hinted at joining the Akali Dal (WPD).

His resignation is the second setback to the former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh-led party after senior leader and former Akali minister Surjit Singh Rakhra joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on May 16.

A three-time MLA, Ayali first won the Dakha assembly seat in 2012 on a SAD ticket. In 2014, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana but finished third as Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu won the parliamentary seat. He lost the Dakha seat in the 2017 polls to AAP leader HS Phoolka but returned to the assembly in 2019 after winning the byelection necessitated by Phoolka’s resignation, defeating Congress candidate Sandeep Sandhu. He retained the constituency in the 2022 elections and was among the three SAD legislators elected to the House.