The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail in a money laundering case to the alleged kingpin of a ponzi scheme, in which around 80,000 persons were allegedly duped of crores of rupees.

Says seriousness of allegations can’t be sole ground for indefinite custody. (HT)

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“The seriousness of the allegations, though an important consideration, cannot be the sole ground for keeping an accused in custody for an indefinite period, particularly when the investigation has been completed,” the bench of justice Sumeet Goel said while granting bail to one Harinder Pal Singh.

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated investigation in February 2024 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The probe stems from an FIR filed by the Himachal Police in October 2023 on a complaint alleging a fraud of ₹12 lakh on the pretext of investment in Forex promising high returns. Subsequently, the number of criminal cases went up to seven FIRs, including one in Panchkula. At one point, the investigators had estimated it to be a fraud of ₹210 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioner, a government schoolteacher in Punjab, had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case and his name did not figure in the initial FIR registered in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. He claimed that he was later named by the ED on the basis of statements by some accused persons. He was arrested in September 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioner, a government schoolteacher in Punjab, had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case and his name did not figure in the initial FIR registered in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. He claimed that he was later named by the ED on the basis of statements by some accused persons. He was arrested in September 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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His counsel, senior advocate Bipan Ghai, had argued that Harinder should be granted bail as the investigation was complete. Ghai also pointed out that the ED had cited 49 prosecution witnesses and the challan filed in the case ran into more than 12,400 pages.

On the other hand, the ED had claimed that allegations were serious in nature and related to a large-scale organised investment fraud involving thousands of innocent investors. The ED had termed him one of the key accused in the fraud.

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The court said that the allegations regarding the diversion of funds through different entities, generation of proceeds of crime and acquisition of properties in India and abroad, were matters that would require proper examination/adjudication during the course of trial.

It added that nothing had been brought on record to indicate that any further custodial interrogation of the petitioner was either required or contemplated.

“The petitioner cannot be expected to remain incarcerated for an indefinite period merely because the allegations relate to an economic offence. Thus, the prolonged incarceration, coupled with the absence of a reasonable possibility of the trial concluding within a foreseeable period, cannot be ignored while considering a prayer for bail,” it said while granting him bail.