Punjab bandh today as outrage over Mansa murder grows

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday vowed the strictest punishment for those involved in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, even as outrage over the daylight killing spilled into a second day, with tensions remaining high in Mansa town.

Chief minister vows strictest action against those involved in murder, appeals to people to maintain peace. (HT)

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Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, launched a scathing attack on the administration and called for a Punjab Bandh on October 15, a demand backed by opposition parties, farmer unions and the SGPC.

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Declaring that Punjab’s hard-earned peace and law and order would not be compromised at any cost, Mann warned that anyone found involved in a conspiracy behind the murder would also be brought to justice, irrespective of their identity or influence.

“Any conspiracy behind the unfortunate incident would also be thoroughly probed, and the guilty would face the strictest punishment. I have issued directions to the director general of police (DGP) to ensure a meticulous investigation so that the truth comes out,” he said in a video posted on X, expressing concern over the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Mann said his government followed a zero-tolerance policy towards drug smuggling and did not protect anyone involved in the drug trade. “We have launched a war against chitta and other drugs. Anyone found involved will face strict action, irrespective of who they are,” he added. The chief minister also appealed to the people to maintain peace and assured that all those found responsible for the incident would be punished. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said his government followed a zero-tolerance policy towards drug smuggling and did not protect anyone involved in the drug trade. “We have launched a war against chitta and other drugs. Anyone found involved will face strict action, irrespective of who they are,” he added. The chief minister also appealed to the people to maintain peace and assured that all those found responsible for the incident would be punished. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhim Singh, speaking to reporters in Mansa, criticised the government’s failure to prevent the attack and announced a statewide shutdown on October 15, demanding political accountability and an independent investigation.

The joint struggle committee comprising farmer and labour unions, social organisations, and political parties has been formed under Bhim Singh’s leadership.

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“The chief minister and the DGP, if their conscience awakens, should resign on their own. A call has been issued for a ‘Punjab bandh’ tomorrow, October 15. On behalf of the committee, as well as all joint forums, activists, political parties, and organisations, we earnestly appeal to the people of Punjab to observe this shutdown starting from the morning,” Singh said.

Singh also demanded the dismissal of the district drug inspector, Mansa SSP, DSP and SHO concerned, and the registration of FIRs against them. He said that the committee would intensify its agitation if anyone travelling to Mansa to join the protest was detained.

Cong stands firmly with family: Pargat

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Wednesday said his party stands firmly with the family of the anti-drug activist and will raise its voice at every level to ensure justice for him.

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Addressing a group of protesters in Mansa, Singh said, “Preventing drug trafficking, identifying the networks involved in this trade, and taking strict action against those responsible are among the government’s primary responsibilities.”

The Jalandhar Cantt MLA said the murder of Jhota must be investigated impartially and justice must be ensured for the victim’s family.

BJP backs bandh call

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Wednesday announced the party’s full support for the Punjab bandh.

Dhillon said the incident was extremely unfortunate and deeply concerning. “A high-level investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and justice for the victim’s family will uncover the truth behind the killing,” he said. He stated that the BJP had held district-level protests across Punjab on Wednesday over this demand and submitted memorandums to the governor through deputy commissioners, seeking a CBI probe. He said that BJP workers would participate in the Punjab bandh tomorrow in large numbers and that the party would vigorously raise the demand for justice in this case.

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SAD calls for peaceful protest

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced its support for the bandh call. Taking to X, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that chief minister Bhagwant Mann was solely responsible for the current state of affairs in Punjab. “We appeal to all Punjabis to extend peaceful support to this call, as it is for demanding justice for the anti-drug crusader and protecting our children from the clutches of the drug mafia,” he posted.

He demanded that the entire conspiracy behind this activist’s murder, including the delay by the police in reaching the medical shop, be probed by the CBI as desired by the bereaved father.

Murder points to larger conspiracy: SAD (Punar Surjit)

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjit) general secretary Gurpartap Singh Wadala on Wednesday also demanded a probe by the CBI, alleging that the circumstances surrounding the shooting raised suspicions of a larger conspiracy.

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Wadala pointed out that the assailant was reportedly speaking on the phone before firing, and demanded an investigation to establish whether anyone had instructed him to shoot. Acting on party president Giani Harpreet Singh’s directions, the party’s district units submitted memoranda to the Punjab and Union governments through deputy commissioners, seeking action on the murder case and a series of agricultural issues.

BKU (Ugrahan) backs stir

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Wednesday condemned the incident, with state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan backing the bandh call. Ugrahan urged people to protest together at the village, city, tehsil, or district headquarters on Thursday. “Drug peddling continues because senior bureaucrats are involved. Instead of taking action against them, the government is harassing people at the village level; therefore, action must be taken against those responsible, and everyone should come forward to fight,” he said.

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Amritsar-Delhi NH to be blocked

In view of the Punjab bandh call, several farmers’ unions, student bodies and trade unions have decided to block National Highway-44, connecting Amritsar and Delhi on Thursday.

Sukhbir Singh, district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba), said the protest will be held at the GT Road near Paragpur in Jalandhar by the union activists along with student organisations and social groups. “We will allow only emergency services including ambulances and those attending weddings and funerals to pass,” he said.

SGPC offices, institutes to remain shut

​Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami announced full support for the bandh call. ​Dhami said that the SGPC stands firmly with those struggling to protect Punjab’s youth from drugs and remains committed to providing all possible support to the bereaved family.

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He said all SGPC offices and its constituent institutions will remain closed on October 15 in protest against the killing.

​​He appealed to all Punjabis to unite, raise their voices against narcotics, and fulfil their collective responsibility to safeguard the future of the state’s younger generation.