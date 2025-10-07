Punjab bans ‘adulterated’ Coldrif syrup after 16 deaths in Madhya Pradesh

After Madhya Pradesh declared Coldrif “not of standard quality” following the death of 16 children due to suspected renal failure in a month, the Punjab government has banned the sale and distribution of the cough syrup in the state. According to the state food and drugs administration’s order on October 6: “All retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners, hospitals and healthcare institutions in Punjab shall not purchase, sell or utilise the product.” (Representational photo)

Enforcing the immediate prohibition on the sale, stock, distribution, and use of the syrup in Punjab, officials have urged the public and institutions to report if any stock of the syrup is found in circulation. Such reports may be submitted to the food and drugs administration, Punjab, via email.

The ban is aimed at preventing any possible health tragedy in Punjab similar to what has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. The state government has also directed strict surveillance to ensure compliance with the prohibition.

On October 4, the report of the government analyst, drugs testing laboratory, food and drugs administration, Madhya Pradesh, found Coldrif syrup adulterated with diethylene glycol, a toxic industrial solvent. The presence of the chemical, detected at 46.28% (w/v), makes the drug formulation injurious to human health.

Coldrif was manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district. The specific batch under scrutiny is SR-13, manufactured in May 2025 and set to expire in April 2027. The cough syrup has reportedly been linked to recent child deaths in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.

While Haryana has stepped up vigil, Himachal Pradesh on Monday banned the sale and use of Coldrif.