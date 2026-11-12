Punjab: Barnala cop among 4 arrested in drug case

A police constable and his friend were arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in Barnala, police said on Wednesday. Two others, said to be drug suppliers, have also been caught, officials said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajinderpal Singh said backward and forward linkages are being investigated and strict action would be taken against the accused.

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Charanjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Barnala City 2 police station, said constable Gurpreet Singh and his friend Amandeep, a Barnala resident, were out to purchase some narcotic substance when a dispute arose with two others over failure to make payment. The police didn’t clarify the nature of the drug.

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“The two men filmed the cop while accusing him of possessing drugs. Initially, an FIR was registered against the two under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Sections 27 and 29 were added later when they tested positive for drugs. More individuals were nominated. Amandeep is already facing an NDPS case,” the SHO said.

Based on their interrogation, the police nominated Nirmal Singh Nimma of Badran village in Barnala, Baljit Singh of Bugran in Sangrur and Gagandeep Singh from Bhooran village of Barnala. Both Nirmal and Baljit Singh, who have a criminal past, were arrested on Tuesday while efforts are underway to arrest Gagandeep Singh, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajinderpal Singh said backward and forward linkages are being investigated and strict action would be taken against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajinderpal Singh said backward and forward linkages are being investigated and strict action would be taken against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was allegedly tested positive for drugs after being found in a disoriented condition in Budhlada town. The ASI, identified as Sehajpreet Singh, was posted in Mohali district and had been temporarily deployed in Mansa for law-and-order duty.