Punjab: Basmati growers decry low rates, demand MSP

Basmati growers in flood-ravaged Punjab are complaining of low rates for their produce this year, claiming that in the absence of a minimum support price (MSP) for the crop, private buyers are dictating the terms.

BKU Ekta Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the ideal price for basmati should be between ₹4,500 and ₹5,000 per quintal. “The current market rate is around ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 per quintal. In the past, the crop used to be sold for ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 per quintal,” he said while demanding MSP for the crop.

He further dismissed claims about the recent rains affecting the crop’s quality, stating the produce coming to the market is from areas unaffected by flooding.

Meanwhile, Sheeshan Kumar, president of the arthiyas association, attributed the low rates to a decline in rice prices internationally. He said the prices in Sangrur mandi are higher than others. “It was sold for ₹2,500 to ₹2,600 per quintal earlier too. The price has dropped from ₹7,500- ₹8,000 to ₹6,500 per quintal internationally which is a contributing factor.” He also noted that rain-caused discoloration and moisture content in some of the crops results in low-quality produce, which ultimately fetches lower prices.

District food supply inspector Rajesh Bansal refuted the farmers’ claims. He said the current prices are higher than in previous years. According to Bansal, the variety of basmati being sold is 1509, which is fetching a reasonable price.