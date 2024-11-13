Punjab: BJP fanning anti-farmer sentiments, says Channi

Former Punjab chief minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said the BJP was mobilising a majoritarian sentiment against the farming community. “It would have serious economic and social implications,” he said while talking to mediapersons in Jandoli village of the Chabbewal constituency. The central government is deliberately pushing the farmers to the wall so that they resort to road blockades and invite the wrath of other categories, he said. Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi. (ANI file)

“The BJP implemented its divisive agenda in Haryana to return to power. It is using the same template to gain ground in Punjab. The BJP is inciting hatred against the farmers as it knows that the latter are never going to vote for it. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is hand in glove with the BJP in devastating the farmers,” the Congress leader said.

Channi further alleged that the BJP wanted to ‘annihilate’ the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to create space for itself. Castigating the AAP government in Punjab, Channi said it had failed to keep any of its promises. He said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had reduced Mann to a ‘puppet’ and had ‘chopped his wings’.

He also accused AAP of using money and muscle power to win the upcoming by-elections.

Channi held several public meetings in favour of Congress candidate Ranjit Kumar and paid obeisance at a number of religious places. He was accompanied by former ministers Sunder Sham Arora and Rana Gurjit Singh.