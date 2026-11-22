The Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched three phone numbers to invite suggestions from people across the state for preparing what it described as a “people’s manifesto” for the 2027 assembly elections.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said the numbers were 07971943333, 9913002027 and 7508560065. (HT Photo) more less

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Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said the numbers were 07971943333, 9913002027 and 7508560065.

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A QR code has also been launched to seek suggestions from people for the party’s manifesto, he said.

“We will welcome suggestions from every section and thereafter the poll manifesto will be prepared. It will be a people’s manifesto,” Dhillon told reporters here.

“We have only one agenda, which is Punjab’s progress and development. It will be a manifesto for every Punjabi,” he said.

The party will also send vans to villages and cities to collect suggestions from people for the manifesto, Dhillon said.

Targeting the AAP government over issues such as law and order, drug menace, gangsterism and rising debt, he accused it of having “destroyed Punjab” during its tenure.

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed that Punjab had lagged behind in terms of development and that the AAP government had failed to ensure that funds sent by the Centre reached the people of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed that Punjab had lagged behind in terms of development and that the AAP government had failed to ensure that funds sent by the Centre reached the people of the state. {{/usCountry}}

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The Punjab BJP chief also claimed that the state’s outstanding debt had nearly doubled from ₹2.82 lakh crore under the AAP government.

BJP’s Punjab affairs in-charge Satish Poonia, manifesto committee chairman Avinash Rai Khanna, manifesto committee member and national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, HS Phoolka, Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta, former state president Manoranjan Kalia, former MLA Ashwani Sekhri, former Union minister Som Parkash and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi were present on the occasion.