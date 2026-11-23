The Punjab BJP has formed a committee headed by Mukerian MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan to vet prospective entrants and ensure that no leader is inducted into the party without the panel’s approval.

Other members of the panel include Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak and leaders Rajesh Rathore, Gegaram Valmiki, Dayal Sodhi and Reena Jaitely. (HT File) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to party leaders familiar with the matter, the move follows recent instances in which the state’s top leadership questioned certain inductions during visits by a senior leader from Haryana.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“The issue was taken up by senior state leaders with the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge. Satish Poonia, following which it was decided to constitute the committee to streamline the induction process. From now on, the committee will scrutinise the credentials of anyone seeking to join the party, and only after its approval will the individual be formally inducted. On a few occasions, the party has been embarrassed because senior leaders were not even aware of inductions carried out at the local level,” a senior leader said, requesting anonymity.

Other members of the panel include Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak and leaders Rajesh Rathore, Gegaram Valmiki, Dayal Sodhi and Reena Jaitely.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from tightening the induction process, the state BJP leadership has also conveyed to senior leaders that they should not schedule visits to districts without informing the state and the respective district units. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from tightening the induction process, the state BJP leadership has also conveyed to senior leaders that they should not schedule visits to districts without informing the state and the respective district units. {{/usCountry}}

Read More