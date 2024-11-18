Punjab bypoll: BJP objects to Channi’s remarks, women’s panel issues notice

The Punjab BJP on Monday objected to derogatory remarks by Jalandhar Congress MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi against two communities while campaigning in Gidderbaha on Sunday. The Punjab State Women’s Commission also issued a show-cause notice to Channi for allegedly making the objectionable remarks against women and two religious communities. The Punjab State Women’s Commission on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Jalandhar Congress MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for making objectionable remarks against women and two religious communities. (HT file photo)

Channi addressed 10 nukkad (street-corner) meetings in different villages in support of Congress nominee Amrita Warring on Sunday.

The BJP posted on X: “It is absolutely unacceptable that @INCPunjab @CHARANJITCHANNI, former CM and current MP from Jalandhar, used highly offensive and derogatory language against the Jat Sikh and Hindu communities and their lifestyle. He compared the members of the communities to dogs.”

The BJP posted a video link to buttress its charge against the MP and added, “Such language is inappropriate, and we strongly condemn it in the harshest terms.”

“What’s worse, when he was speaking on stage, there were women in the audience who felt ashamed, yet @AmritaWarring did not have the courage to stop him from talking nonsense,” it said.

Neither Channi nor Warring have responded to the charges.

Taking suo motu cognizance, state women welfare panel chairperson Raj Lali Gill said the commission had taken cognizance of videos of Channi’s speeches while campaigning in Gidderbaha.

Criminal proceedings will be initiated against Channi if he fails to reply satisfactorily by appearing before the commission headquarters in SAS Nagar by 11am on Tuesday, she said.

“As of now, the commission has served a show-cause notice to Channi only and any further action will be decided later,” Gill added.