Punjab bypolls for 52 wards on Nov 28

The bypolls to 52 wards of Patiala, Bagha Purana and Dharamkot civic bodies will take place on November 28, the State Election Commission stated on Thursday.

The filing of nomination papers will begin on November 13, the scrutiny will take place on November 20, and candidature can be withdrawn the next day. (HT)

The filing of nomination papers will begin on November 13, the scrutiny will take place on November 20, and candidature can be withdrawn the next day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Owing to irregularities in the civic body polls in May, the Supreme Court had last month cancelled elections in 52 wards — 30 of the Patiala municipal corporation, 15 of the Bagha Purana municipal council and seven of the Dharamkot municipal council — and ordered fresh elections within six weeks.