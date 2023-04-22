Punjab: Bhagant Mann announces 1 crore each to families of jawans

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹1 crore each to the families of the four Army personnel belonging to Punjab who lost their lives in the Poonch terror attack on Thursday. An army officer lays a wreath near the mortal remains of 5 soldiers who were killed in a terrorist attack in Poonch district, Friday. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters in the Moga district, Mann announced ex-gratia of ₹1 crore each and a government job to the kin of the four soldiers.

“We received the very sad news of five soldiers being martyred in the incident (terrorist attack), out of which four were from Punjab,” he said.

These heroes displayed the utmost dedication in defending the country’s unity and their sacrifice will inspire their fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit said he was deeply saddened to hear the news about the loss of lives of the soldiers. He said their sacrifice for their motherland will not go in vain, and they will always be remembered and revered by the people of the country.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the martyrdom of our five jawans, including four from Punjab and one from Odisha. Their sacrifice for the safety of the country will not go in vain. They will always be remembered and revered by their fellow citizens”, the governor said in a statement.

“I convey my heartfelt condolence to the family members of the martyrs. May God grant eternal peace to the departed souls,” he said.