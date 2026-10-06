Punjab: CM celebrates Satnam’s Asiad bronze at Lok Milni event

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday honoured Asian Games bronze medalist Satnam Singh with a cheque for ₹50 lakh during the CM’s “Lok Milni” programme held at Satnam’s native Fatta Maloka village in Mansa district’s Sardulgarh assembly segment.

The duo’s bronze was India’s first-ever men’s double sculls medal at the continental games. (HT File)

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Satnam won bronze in the men’s double sculls event at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan with teammate Salman Khan. The duo’s bronze was India’s first-ever men’s double sculls medal at the continental games.

This was Satnam’s second Asiad medal after also winning bronze in the quadruple sculls event at Hangzou, China, in 2023.

Lauding Satnam for his achievement, Mann said his government was working to promote the budding sportspersons by providing facilities for various sporting events.

He said the “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” programme was a flagship programme of the state government to fight back against the prevalent drug menace.

‘Oppn upset with AAP govt’s popularity’

In his address, Mann said the opposition parties had come together against him as they were upset with the Aam Aadmi Party government’s popularity.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the opposition lacked a vision for the state’s development and that during their respective political regimes, those parties patronised corruption and drug trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the opposition lacked a vision for the state’s development and that during their respective political regimes, those parties patronised corruption and drug trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

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On the other hand, the AAP government, he said, had provided jobs in a transparent manner, rolled out several welfare initiatives like medical insurance, free electricity and financial assistance to women to meet the aspirations of the masses.

Mann charged the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with adopting nepotism and said the Congress leadership was a divided force to push their personal political ambitions.

On the occasion, he handed over a ₹51 lakh cheque to the village panchayat for development works.