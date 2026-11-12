Punjab CM unveils 1,000 more ‘Pendu Khed Maidan’ to nurture rural sports talent

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday inaugurated 1,000 more “Pendu Khed Maidan” (rural sports grounds) across Punjab, bringing the total to 1,764 out of a target of 3,100.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann with sportspersons at Shahpur village in the Amloh assembly constituency of Fatehgarh Sahib. (X)

“This is a major step towards connecting our youth with sports and keeping them away from drugs,” said Mann after attending the inauguration ceremony at Shahpur village in the Amloh assembly constituency of Fatehgarh Sahib.

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Mann said Punjab was emerging as a hub of international sporting talent, with every sports ground equipped with football, hockey, volleyball and cricket kits.

He said this was the first time the state government had undertaken such an extensive initiative to develop high-quality sports infrastructure in villages, ensuring that rural youngsters had access to modern facilities, adding that the play grounds were an important part of the state’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.

Giving details, he said 255 sports grounds were dedicated to people during the first phase on May 4, followed by 509 on August 24 in the second phase, with 93 sports grounds in Fatehgarh Sahib district alone.

“We are not developing playgrounds, we are creating opportunities for our rural youth. Every village should have quality sports infrastructure where children can train, practice and pursue their sporting ambitions,” the chief minister added.

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{{^usCountry}} He criticised previous governments for not providing grants to villages or undertaking development works, asserting that his government was prioritising sports infrastructure to give rural youth opportunities to become international athletes and bring glory to Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He criticised previous governments for not providing grants to villages or undertaking development works, asserting that his government was prioritising sports infrastructure to give rural youth opportunities to become international athletes and bring glory to Punjab. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our government has both the will and intent to ensure the holistic development of Punjab. There is no shortage of funds for development and public welfare,” Mann said.

“The government’s coffers are never empty, but the previous governments lacked intent. We have significantly pushed for development across the state and will leave no stone unturned to accelerate this progress with the wholehearted support and cooperation of the people,” he continued.

CM reviews arrangements for Chhath Pooja

In Chandigarh, the chief minister reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival, which will be celebrated at 104 locations across the state from November 13 to 16.

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Chairing a high-level meeting with senior officers, Mann directed all departments to complete preparations well in advance and ensure that devotees celebrate the festival with complete religious fervour, gaiety and peace.

“The safety, security and convenience of every devotee would remain the government’s foremost priority,” the chief minister said.

All necessary arrangements must be completed well in advance, leaving no stone unturned in facilitating devotees, particularly women and elderly people who observe these rituals with immense faith and devotion, he added.

Mann also directed that fresh water must be pumped into the designated water bodies wherever required. Proper ghats should be constructed and developed in major cities so that devotees can perform their religious rituals safely and conveniently.

He directed the officers to rope in specialised teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), wherever required, to strengthen emergency preparedness.

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