Punjab: Cong, BJP shielding drug mafia, gangsters, says Cheema

Punjab finance minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday accused the Congress and the BJP of working in coordination to protect drug traffickers and gangsters while attempting to “stifle the AAP’s war against drugs through false FIRs and political pressure”. Punjab cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema

“We announced the assembly session for two days. Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa rushed to the Chandigarh Police and submitted an online complaint. In just 24 hours, an FIR was registered against me and AAP’s Punjab president Aman Arora,” he said.

Cheema termed it a “politically motivated” action. “This shows how the Congress and the BJP are colluding to frame AAP leaders while ignoring criminals,” said Cheema.The FIR was registered on the complaint of Bajwa, who accused both of defamation and criminal conspiracy for “circulating a doctored video” to malign his image.

He highlighted that AAP implemented anti-drone systems to counter cross-border smuggling of narcotics and added that whenever action is taken, Congress, BJP, and Akali leaders start questioning demolitions and defending drug peddlers.

He said Congress leaders were defending Akali leader Bikram Majithia. Cheema also referred to the recent murder of a cloth merchant in Abohar for which gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, has claimed responsibility. “That jail is under the BJP government’s control. Calls are being made from Gujarat to threaten businessmen across India,” he alleged.