Punjab: Congress MP Channi apologises for derogatory remarks against women

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi apologised for his alleged derogatory remarks against women on Tuesday, a day after the Punjab women’s commission issued a show-cause notice to him. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi apologised for his alleged derogatory remarks against women on Tuesday, a day after the Punjab women’s commission issued a show-cause notice to him. (HT file photo)

“If anyone’s sentiments have been hurt, I apologise with folded hands,” the Congress leader told reporters, adding that he could never think of saying anything against women. “I am not against anyone. Whosoever is hurt, I apologise,” said the Jalandhar MP.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a video of Channi circulating on social media, the Punjab State Women Commission on Monday issued the show-cause notice to him for making alleged derogatory remarks against women and two communities while campaigning for Congress candidate Amrita Warring in Gidderbaha for the November 20 assembly bypolls.

Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill asked Channi to reply within a day.

If he fails to respond, the director general of police will be asked to register an FIR against him, she said.

The AAP and the BJP have condemned Channi’s remarks.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora said the use of such “vulgar and divisive language” by a leader who held the office of chief minister to attack political opponents is beyond unacceptable.

Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur said Channi showed his “low mentality” against women through his remarks.