Four people have been arrested following the recovery of a man’s body from the Sehna canal on September 18.

The DSP said all five were friends of Jagdev. Further investigation is on. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Bhaini. He was working with the local ‘Nasha Chadau Committee’, and had gone missing on September 16.

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Barnala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajinder Pal Singh said that on September 17 police received information that Gurdeep did not return home after going on duty on September 16. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 127 (2) (wrongful confinement) and 127(6) (secret wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Later, Jagdev Singh, Parvinder Singh and Nishu Singh were nominated in the case and Section 140 (kidnapping or abduction with the intent to murder or for ransom) was added.

The police said, “The main accused, Jagdev Singh, was Gurdeep’s cousin, and was having an affair with his sister-in-law, Nikki Kaur. Gurdeep used to stop her; thus, to remove him, he was murdered by strangulation.”

Police arrested Jagdev and recovered the car used in the crime. Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the BNS was added after his interrogation on September 18, following the recovery of the body.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday police arrested Jaspreet Singh, Nikki and Parvinder Singh, a day after Jashandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh and Nikki were nominated in the case, and section 191(3) and 190 of BNS were added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday police arrested Jaspreet Singh, Nikki and Parvinder Singh, a day after Jashandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh and Nikki were nominated in the case, and section 191(3) and 190 of BNS were added. {{/usCountry}}

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The DSP said all five were friends of Jagdev. Further investigation is on.