Punjab: Cross-border drug smuggling racket unearthed in Amritsar, 2 held

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 13, 2025 02:03 PM IST

Accused, who were in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler, caught with 4.5kg of heroin and ₹11 lakh in drug money.

Punjab’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force unearthed a cross-border narco smuggling racket by arresting two smugglers and recovering 4.5 kg of heroin and 11 lakh in drug money.

Punjab’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket by arresting two smugglers and recovering 4.5 kg of heroin and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh in drug money. (X)
Punjab’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket by arresting two smugglers and recovering 4.5 kg of heroin and 11 lakh in drug money. (X)

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

“In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (#ANTF), @BorderRange, #Amritsar busts a cross-border narco-smuggling racket, arrests two smugglers, Gurbhej Singh @ Bheja and Abhijeet Singh @ Happy, and recovers 4.5 kg of heroin and 11 lakh in drug money,” Yadav posted on X on Friday.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Gurbhej was in direct contact with #Pakistan-based smuggler Rana and coordinates the delivery of the consignment. Both accused were caught while attempting to sell the heroin,” the DGP said.

“@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to breaking the backbone of #Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror networks and ensuring a #DrugFreePunjab,” the DGP said in the post.

Follow Us On