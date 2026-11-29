Nearly three years after damage to the Algran bridge over the Swan river disrupted connectivity between Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur districts, the Punjab government has questioned the technical basis for linking the structural failure to illegal mining. The government argues that the evidence cited by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) does not establish a definitive cause-and-effect link.

State’s latest counter-affidavit contrasts with its May 2026 stand; PEC says satellite study cannot establish cause of damage and calls for comprehensive probe. (HT) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a counter-affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday, mines and geology director B Srinivasan flagged discrepancies in the satellite data, methodology and calculations used in a study by Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh. The state urged the tribunal not to treat the CPCB’s findings as conclusive proof that illegal mining damaged the bridge.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The filing marks a shift from the state’s earlier position. In a May 5, 2026, affidavit, chief secretary KAP Sinha had stated that rampant, illegal and unscientific sand mining in the Swan riverbed had harmed the bridge infrastructure, particularly the Algran bridge on the Kamla Nangal route. He attributed weakened foundations and severe erosion to excessive extraction near bridge sites.

Traffic on the route has been disrupted for two years, forcing residents of around 200 villages to take a 30-km detour through Himachal Pradesh while repair work continues.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The CPCB’s action-taken report drew on PEC’s August 2025 satellite imagery analysis. The study estimated the cumulative removal of 3.41 million cubic metres of material and reported a nearly 40-metre lowering of the riverbed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CPCB’s action-taken report drew on PEC’s August 2025 satellite imagery analysis. The study estimated the cumulative removal of 3.41 million cubic metres of material and reported a nearly 40-metre lowering of the riverbed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Claims contested

Questioning the figures, the mines department pointed to differences in vertical reference systems across the satellite datasets. While SRTM and ASTER measure elevation against mean sea level, CartoDEM uses a mathematical model of the Earth’s shape. Without scientifically reconciling these baselines, the department argued, comparing datasets can distort elevation-change calculations, including the reported 40-metre drop.

The state also contested the classification of disturbed zones as mining pits, saying the mapped areas included lawful stone crushers, related infrastructure and natural depressions. PEC maintained that field checks had corroborated mining and crusher activity in parts of the study area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In addition, PEC clarified that its material-removal estimate, derived from mapped polygons and assumed excavation depths of up to 1.5 metres, was a scenario-based assessment of human-caused disturbance rather than a direct measurement of extracted volume.

PEC seeks probe

In a September 18 clarification, PEC said that the satellite study was not designed to assign liability or determine the cause of the bridge’s failure, noting that riverbed changes could also stem from natural processes such as flood scour, channel migration and sediment-supply imbalances.

PEC recommended a comprehensive follow-up probe covering bathymetric surveys, geotechnical assessments of bridge foundations, verification of statutory approvals for mining and crushers, and periodic satellite monitoring.

To show enforcement action, the mines department submitted records of FIRs registered between 2016 and 2026 and challans issued between 2022 and 2026. Residents, however, have repeatedly alleged that illegal extraction persisted despite enforcement drives, while the prolonged disruption has affected commuters, schoolchildren, transporters and emergency services.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The NGT will now weigh the rival submissions, leaving the exact share of illegal mining and natural river processes in the bridge damage to further technical inquiry.