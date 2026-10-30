Chandigarh, The number of farm fire incidents in Punjab has nearly doubled in the past week, with a single-day increase of 194 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,007.

Punjab farm fires spike: 672 of 1,007 cases from three districts

Of these incidents, 672 were reported from three districts: Tarn Taran, Amritsar, and Ferozepur.

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According to official data, Punjab recorded 542 farm fire incidents between September 15 and October 23 this year.

As of October 28, the total number of incidents was 813, and with the recent spike of 194 on October 29, the total has now reached 1,007, the data showed.

Of the 1,007 farm fire incidents, Tarn Taran accounted for a major chunk of these at 397 cases, followed by Amritsar at 171 and Ferozepur at 104.

The data showed that over 90 per cent of the total area of paddy cultivated in Tarn Taran and Amritsar has already been harvested.

So far, fines totalling over ₹17 lakh have been imposed as environmental compensation in 349 cases of stubble burning, with over ₹13 lakh already recovered.

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, 246 FIRs have been registered related to stubble burning incidents, including 165 in Tarn Taran and 24 in Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, 246 FIRs have been registered related to stubble burning incidents, including 165 in Tarn Taran and 24 in Amritsar. {{/usCountry}}

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These cases have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The annual farm fire monitoring period begins on September 15, two weeks before paddy procurement starts on October 1.

Last week, a high-level team led by Rajesh Verma, Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas , held a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and other relevant officials from the Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

The meeting focused on measures for the comprehensive management of paddy stubble and strategies to further reduce and eliminate instances of stubble burning.

The team evaluated the on-site and off-site utilisation of paddy stubble management, as well as the facilities and infrastructure available for stubble management in the districts, an official statement said.

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The action taken by the two districts in light of the increased number of fire incidents was also reviewed.

The commission emphasised ensuring maximum utilisation of paddy stubble as fuel in thermal power plants, brick kilns and industries where such fuel usage is feasible.

The commission also highlighted the importance of timely interventions at the field level, directing officers to regularly visit villages and communicate not only the availability of stubble management facilities but also to ensure that necessary machinery and resources reach farmers promptly.

As Tarn Taran continues to report one of the highest numbers of paddy stubble burning incidents, the deputy commissioner was instructed to prioritise this issue and intensify field-level measures for the prevention and management of such incidents.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.