Punjab: Fazilka’s Seema challenges limits, puts best foot forward to vote

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Jun 01, 2024 05:30 PM IST

47-year-old differently abled voter demonstrated extraordinary resilience by signing the register with her foot and pressing the EVM button with her toe

Seema Rani, 47, a differently abled voter from Fazilka, on Saturday became an inspiring figure in the community as she voted by pressing the electronic voting machine (EVM) button with her toe.

Seema Rani, 47, a differently abled voter from Fazilka, signing the poll register with her foot before voting on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Seema Rani, 47, a differently abled voter from Fazilka, signing the poll register with her foot before voting on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Seema, who was born without arms, demonstrated extraordinary resilience by signing the register with her foot and going on to cast her vote in the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency.

“Every vote counts and I wanted to make sure my voice is heard. Never mind the challenges we face, participating in democracy is our right and responsibility,” she said.

Accompanied by her two brothers, one of who is a government teacher and the other a barber, Seema said she has been a regular voter since she turned 18. “I’ve always wanted to contribute to my nation. Despite my limitations, I participate in the nation’s development by voting in every election. Everyone must participate in the biggest festival of democracy,” she said.

Seema has overcome numerous challenges in life and is a home-maker.

Her presence at the polling booth was appreciated by voters and polling officials alike. Fazilka deputy commissioner Senu Duggal praised Seema’s courage and commitment. “Her determination to vote despite her challenges is truly inspiring,” she said.

