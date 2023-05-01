New office timings in Punjab to be effective from Tuesday

Government offices in Punjab will remain open from 7.30am to 2pm starting Tuesday. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema and several ministers are expected to reach their offices at 7.30 am as per the new timings. At present, the office timings of the state government departments are 9 am to 5 pm. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The change in office timings was announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann last month for the May 2-July 15 period to ease the load on electricity demand during the scorching summer months. “This will help in saving around 300-350 MW power as a considerable chunk was consumed in government offices and the peak load starts after 1pm in the day as per the data of PSPCL,” the CM had said while making the announcement on April 8. At present, the office timings of the state government departments are 9 am to 5 pm.