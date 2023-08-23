Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
All government, aided and private schools in Punjab closed till August 26

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 23, 2023 10:08 PM IST

An announcement in this regard was made by education minister Harjot Bains in view of the possibilities of flood-like situation in Punjab because of fresh spell of heavy rains

Punjab Government has announced to shut all government, aided and private schools till August 26 in view of the possibilities of flood-like situation in Punjab because of fresh spell of heavy rains.

An announcement in this regard was made by education minister Harjot Bains who said, “All schools in Punjab will remain close till August 26. Following rains in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, which had created flood-like situation in many areas, it has been decided to shut all schools till August 26 from immediate effect.”

