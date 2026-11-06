Punjab govt allows single-window clearance for CLU, building plans

In a move aimed at easing regulatory hurdles and promoting investment, the Punjab government has allowed applicants undertaking standalone projects to obtain change of land use (CLU) permission either separately or simultaneously with building plan approval, paving the way for a single-window clearance instead of two separate approval processes.

Eases norms for standalone projects; move aimed at reducing regulatory hurdles, expediting project approvals. (HT File)

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Standalone projects are individual development or construction ventures independent of larger residential or commercial colonies. Under the earlier procedure, applicants were required to secure CLU permission separately before seeking building plan approval. The revised mechanism now allows them to apply for both clearances simultaneously and obtain a consolidated approval, officials familiar with the matter said.

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Through a notification, published in the Punjab government gazette on Thursday, the department of housing and urban development introduced the option of a combined CLU-cum-building plan approval mechanism. The move is aimed at streamlining the approval process, minimising procedural delays and improving the ease of doing business in the state.

The latest notification modifies the government’s July 2, 2026, order, under which the CLU permission for standalone projects was to be issued separately by the competent authority of the state government.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the revised provisions, applicants can either obtain the CLU permission before applying for the building plan approval or seek both clearances simultaneously through a single application. Those opting for the combined route will be granted a consolidated approval, subject to fulfilment of all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the revised provisions, applicants can either obtain the CLU permission before applying for the building plan approval or seek both clearances simultaneously through a single application. Those opting for the combined route will be granted a consolidated approval, subject to fulfilment of all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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The notification stipulates that applicants seeking combined approval must submit all documents required for CLU permission along with those prescribed under the applicable building rules. The competent authority will scrutinise each proposal against the provisions of the master plan and regional plan, zoning and siting requirements, access provisions, and other applicable rules, regulations and government guidelines before granting approval.

The government has further specified that applicable CLU or land-conversion charges must be deposited in a lump sum, along with other prescribed fees and charges, before the combined approval is issued.

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According to the notification, the relaxation also extends to applicants whose CLU applications are already pending. They can opt for the new approval mechanism, provided they are otherwise eligible and fulfil the prescribed statutory and regulatory requirements, including payment of applicable charges.

The move comes in the wake of the Centre’s compliance reduction and deregulation exercise, Phase-II, which recommended measures to reduce the regulatory burden on investors and facilitate simplified, faster and hassle-free approval processes, officials said.

The combined clearance will not exempt applicants from obtaining any other mandatory approval, permission, clearance, no-objection certificate or consent required under applicable laws and regulations.

All other provisions governing CLU permissions and building plan approvals will continue to remain in force, except those specifically modified by the latest notification, officials said.

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