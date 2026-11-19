The Sanjha Mulazam Manch and the Coordination Committee of Employees and Pensioners Sanjha Front will hold a march to chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on Thursday, protesting against the state government’s failure to address their pending demands.

Protesters demanding DA arrears, restoration of OPS and 37 discontinued allowances. (HT Representative Photo)

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The employees and pensioners, who are holding a month-long agitation against the AAP government, will subsequently organise a ‘Mulazam Di Jago’ rally at Sangrur Market in the evening, according to Sanjha Mulazam Manch coordinator Sukhchain Singh Khehra.

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The employees’ organisations are demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), release of the remaining 10% dearness allowance (DA), payment of DA arrears and restoration of 37 discontinued allowances. They have also rejected the 3 percentage-point DA hike announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on November 4.