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Punjab: Govt panel to meet Akal Takht-appointed committee on Nov 18 over sacrilege law

It has formally invited the Akal Takht-appointed panel to participate in discussions to work towards an amicable resolution of the sensitive issue

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 07:51:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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In a fresh bid to resolve differences over the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, the Punjab government’s seven-member coordination committee will visit Amritsar on November 18 to hold deliberations with the five-member committee constituted by the Akal Takht.

The decision was taken at the fourth meeting of the state-appointed panel on Friday. (HT File)
The decision was taken at the fourth meeting of the state-appointed panel on Friday. (HT File)

The decision was taken at the fourth meeting of the state-appointed panel on Friday. The committee will reach the circuit house at noon.

It has formally invited the Akal Takht-appointed panel to participate in discussions to work towards an amicable resolution of the sensitive issue. It has also written to the coordinator of the Akal Takht panel, urging its members to join the meeting. The panel has assured them that the government was willing to consider suggestions and amendments in keeping with the sentiments of the Sikh community.

The committee members unanimously reiterated their readiness to deliberate on necessary amendments to the legislation and build a broader consensus.

The initiative follows a July 31 communication from Akal Takht, which had asked the state government to engage with its five-member committee and arrive at a mutually acceptable understanding on the legislation. Subsequently, the government constituted the seven-member coordination committee.

 
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